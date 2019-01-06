Dates and times for Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs

Football fans won’t be disappointed next weekend, as the Divisional Round matchups are all set.

The defending Super Bowl champions staved off elimination by beating the Chicago Bears, and will meet the top-seeded Saints in New Orleans.

News 3 is home of the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIII.

AFC

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs – Saturday, January 12th, 4:35 p.m

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. No. 2 New England Patriots – Sunday, January 13th, 1:05 p.m. (News 3)

NFC

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 2 Los Angeles Rams – Saturday, January 12th, 8:15 p.m.

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints – Sunday, January 13th, 4:40 p.m.