Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Dates and times for Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs

Posted 11:52 pm, January 6, 2019, by

Football fans won’t be disappointed next weekend, as the Divisional Round matchups are all set.

Eagles. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The defending Super Bowl champions staved off elimination by beating the Chicago Bears, and will meet the top-seeded Saints in New Orleans.

News 3 is home of the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LIII.

AFC

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs – Saturday, January 12th, 4:35 p.m

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. No. 2 New England Patriots – Sunday, January 13th, 1:05 p.m. (News 3)

NFC

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 2 Los Angeles Rams – Saturday, January 12th, 8:15 p.m.

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints – Sunday, January 13th, 4:40 p.m.