VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Craft brewery New Realm Brewing is partnering with Team Trivia VB to hold a “Harry Potter”-themed trivia night.

According to New Realm’s Facebook page, the event will be held Tuesday, January 15 beginning at 7 p.m.

There is no age limit to participate in the trivia, according to the brewery.

The event ends at 9 p.m. — Muggles, witches and wizards alike are reminded to drive, or fly broomsticks, responsibly.