Woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend with hammer on Christmas

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – A Mesa woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a hammer on Christmas morning.

The December 25 incident happened at a home near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

Mesa police say a neighbor called them after hearing a disturbance at the home.

When officers arrived at the house, police say they found 30-year-old Jessica Julianna Ruiz-Iturbe holding a hammer in her hand.

Police say Ruiz-Iturbe and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument.

During the course of the dispute, police say Ruiz-Iturbe threw the Christmas tree into the kitchen, knocking over several items.

Police say her boyfriend then ran away and locked himself in a bathroom.

According to the police report, Ruiz-Iturbe then unlocked the bathroom door and allegedly attacked the victim with a hammer.

The man was struck twice in the head and suffered a fractured skull.

Ruiz-Iturbe faces charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

The police report states that Ruiz-Iturbe was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when she was arrested.

Her next court date is January 10.