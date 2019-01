Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink gets you set for the NFL's Wild Card Weekend. Plus, nearly one full week after the end of the regular season, we finally have some clarity about the future of the Redskins.

And, in the college ranks: UVA mourns the loss of a legend, while the Old Dominion University men's hoops team tries to rebound from a gut-wrenching loss to open Conference USA play.