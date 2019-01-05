Suspect shot in hand during attempted Norfolk robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was shot in the hand during an attempted armed robbery Friday evening.

Dispatch received the call shortly before 6:30 p.m. for an attempted robbery in the 1100 block of Bland Street. When police arrived, they found two adults, who told officers that a man armed with a gun approached them as they were walking to their vehicle and demanded money from them.

During the incident, the suspect, identified as Rashaad B. Spencer, struck one of the victims in the head with the firearm and the victim fought back. During the struggle, Spencer was shot in the hand. He then fled on foot.

The 40-year-old victim was taken to Bon Secours-DePaul Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

A short time later, Spencer arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital seeking treatment for his gunshot wound. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail.