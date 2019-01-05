Newport News Police investigating possible meth lab on airport property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating a possible meth lab discovered in the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers were initially dispatched in reference to a suspicious person. When they arrived, they checked the wooded area behind Sam's Club, where a tent and what officers identified as a potential meth lab were located.

The call was upgraded to a hazmat situation, and the Newport News Fire Department was also notified.

The wood-line area is airport property.

Happening now: #NewportNews Police investigating possible meth lab on airport property https://t.co/1IKCCZepxV pic.twitter.com/wqIP1jckwx — Aleah Hordges (@aleahordges) January 5, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.