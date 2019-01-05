Jennette’s Pier staff members help stranded dolphin

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – Staff members from Jennette’s Pier assisted a stranded female dolphin that washed up near the Gray Eagle public beach access Thursday morning.

According to the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network, the common dolphin was dead upon washing ashore. Three staff members, Mike Preziotti, Meredith Fish and Mike Remige, worked together to bring the dolphin above the beach’s high tide line.

The three then recorded vital information such as its length and weight, and documented it with photos.

Staff members from Jennette’s Pier respond to stranding calls all year long, and Preziotti, Fish and Remige are volunteer first responders for the Stranding Network.

After a field necropsy was conducted, the dolphin was buried on-site.