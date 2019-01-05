× First Warning Forecast: Tracking big temperature swings

Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A gorgeous day on tap Sunday! Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. An area of high pressure will give us a quiet day.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Crazy temperature swings next week, but it is looking mainly dry. We’ll see temperatures warm and cool 10-15 degrees every day. This is all thanks to several disturbances that will move through the area. The good news, there isn’t a ton of moisture associated with them, so we should for the most part stay dry this week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.