× First Warning Forecast: Breezy, gradual clearing as the day progresses

We’ll keep a slight chance for an isolated shower as we head through this afternoon and the storm system that brought us all the rain Friday pulls away to the northeast. It will be on the windy side with gusts 25-35 mph possible. It will be milder with highs in the mid and upper 50s to near 60. Clouds will start to break up a bit allowing some sunshine through. It’ll be nice to finally see some sun! Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure builds in.

Mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the 40s.

A gorgeous day on tap Sunday! Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 30s.

Crazy temperature swings next week, but it is looking mainly dry. We’ll see temperatures warm and cool 10-15 degrees every day.



Meteorologist April Loveland

