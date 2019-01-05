Airbnb brings total of $104m to Virginia hosts, two Hampton Roads cities in top earnings

RICHMOND, Va. – Airbnb announced that its Virginia hosting community earned a total of nearly $104 million in supplemental income while welcoming nearly 750,000 guest arrivals to the state in 2018.

According to the community-driven hospitality company, there are now approximately 10,200 Virginia hosts who share their homes via Airbnb, typically earning about $5,500 annually in supplemental income.

Arlington was the state’s leader in guest arrivals and host income, welcoming 56,900 guests and earning $10.8 million. Right behind it was Virginia Beach, which saw 55,900 guests and $9.3 million in host income. Fairfax County came in third with 31,300 guests and $6.6 million, followed by Norfolk with 30,900 guests and $4.5 million.