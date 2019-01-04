Vote to name the Virginia Living Museum’s bald eagles

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum needs your help to name its eagles!

To celebrate the opening of its “American Adventure” exhibit on January 19, the Museum will name its two male American bald eagles.

Staff have narrowed the choices down to three pairs of American-themed names after receiving suggestions from the public.

The choices are:

Justice and Freedom, because of the eagles’ “majestic stature”

Lewis and Clark, as a nod to discovery and exploration

(Uncle) Sam and (G.I.) Joe, to celebrate all things patriotic (the bald eagle is the national bird of the U.S., after all)

Voting is open now through January 16. The winning name will be announced at the opening of “American Adventure” on the 19th.

You may vote once a day on paper ballots in the Museum lobby, online or on Facebook.