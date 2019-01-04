Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

UFO history comes alive with the stars of “Project Blue Book” on Coast Live

Posted 2:26 pm, January 4, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Game of Thrones" star Aidan Gillen and "The Vampire Diaries" star Michael Malarkey team up for History's new UFO drama "Project Blue Book," a series based on true top secret investigations on Unidentified Flying Objects conducted by the United States Air Force.