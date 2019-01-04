UFO history comes alive with the stars of “Project Blue Book” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Game of Thrones" star Aidan Gillen and "The Vampire Diaries" star Michael Malarkey team up for History's new UFO drama "Project Blue Book," a series based on true top secret investigations on Unidentified Flying Objects conducted by the United States Air Force.
