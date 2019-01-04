Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

SUPERGIRL, Sunday 1/6 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 5:21 pm, January 4, 2019, by

Supergirl — “Bunker Hill” — Image Number: SPG408a_0322b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nicole Maines as Nia Nal and Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5 — Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“Bunker Hill” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS; NIA BEGINS TO EMBRACE HER POWERS —  Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside.  After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny.  Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit.  Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco (#408).  Original a