× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Wet then windy this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

After a soggy couple of days, we deserve a nice weekend. And it looks like we are going to get it. For the most part.

Expect more scattered showers for your Friday evening, possibly even a few thunderstorms across the coast of North Carolina.

But the storm system that is bringing the rain will move to our north overnight. That means we can expect some lingering showers and storms in the overnight hours, but most of the rain will be gone by daybreak on Saturday.

However, as the storm system moves away, we could see a few showers wrap around it bringing us a little more wet weather on Saturday afternoon.

In addition it will intensify as it moves north, meaning our winds will become quite gusty on Saturday afternoon. Expect a west wind at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

By Saturday evening those winds should diminish and the skies will continue to clear, laying the groundwork for some great weather on Sunday!

Expect plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend with lighter winds and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

A series of weak cold fronts will bring us some big temperature swings for the next work week. We can expect 10 to 15 degree swings in temperatures just about every day. But it doesn’t look like those fronts will have much moisture to work with. So rain chances look fairly low.



Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1980 Winter Storm: 14.9″ snow – Richmond

2018 Winter Storm: 4-11” snow – Richmond to Hampton Roads

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/