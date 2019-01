VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One person is fighting for their life after a three-vehicle crash in the 500 block of First Colonial Road Friday night.

Virginia Beach Police say lanes in both directions may be closed for 2-3 hours.

The victim in question was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The status of the other people involved is unknown.

There is no further information. This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

