Norfolk Sheriff’s Office announces new chief deputy

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that one of its officers has become the office’s newest chief deputy.

Col. Mike O’Toole, who has served the sheriff’s office for almost 33 years, was promoted from lieutenant colonel and will now assume the role of chief deputy. He ranks second in tenure, and during his time with the office helped establish the Norfolk Drug Court, the first GPS monitoring program for inmates in the Commonwealth and the first evidence-based reentry programs for the state.

Guests at his promotion ceremony included Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Old Dominion University Coach Bobby Wilder and officers from the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

