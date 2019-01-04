Man charged with killing Norfolk high schooler to serve 6 months behind bars

NORFOLK, Va. – A judge sentenced Joseph Burke, charged with killing a Norfolk high schooler, to six years with five years and six months suspended.

In February 2018, Burke and 19-year-old Keshawn Alexander were fighting in his front yard on Olinger Street Tuesday night. At some point, Burke pulled out a gun and shot Alexander, but says he was defending himself.

According to Burke’s attorney, Alexander came to Burke’s home earlier in the day, and threatened to come back later to hurt him. Burke was the ex-boyfriend of Alexander’s sister.

Burke was originally charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His charges were changed to involuntary manslaughter.

The judge also sentenced Burke to 10 years of good behavior upon his release.