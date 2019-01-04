Washington Redskins commit to head coach Jay Gruden in 2019

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Jay Gruden is the only Redskins head coach to receive a contract extension since Dan Snyder took over as team owner. Despite back-to-back losing seasons, Gruden’s tenure will include a sixth season at the helm.

Redskins insider JP Finlay reports Gruden has officially been told he’ll return as Redskins head coach next season. In March 2017, Gruden signed a two-year contract extension that takes him through the 2020 season. However, earlier this week, Gruden admitted he’d yet to talk to Snyder or team president Bruce Allen about his status.

Hired as the 29th bench boss in franchise history on January 9, 2014, Gruden has gone 35-45-and-1 (including playoffs) as Redskins head coach, including a 7-and-9 record in 2018 – a campaign during which his team lost six of its final seven games to endure back-to-back losing seasons.

Under Gruden, the Redskins have won at least seven games in four straight seasons for the first time since a four-year streak from 1999-2002.

In 2016, Gruden guided the Redskins to an 8-7-1 record in 2016, giving the franchise back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1996-97. The team was led by Gruden’s record-shattering offense, which posted team records in total net yards (6,545), net passing yards (4,758) and yards per play (6.40), ranking in the Top 3 in the NFL in all three categories.

In 2018, the Redskins’ offense – with Gruden as the play-caller, ranked 29th in total offense, 28th in passing offense and 17th in rushing offense.

After starting quarterback Alex Smith was lost for the season with a broken leg November 18th, the Redskins featured three more starting QBs: Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson. Only Johnson was able to lead the team to a victory.

In 2015, Gruden led the Redskins to an NFC East Championship, posting a 9-7 record to complete the second “worst-to-first” turnaround in team history. Gruden became the sixth coach in team history to lead the Redskins to a playoff berth within the first two years at the helm, joining Ray Flaherty, Dutch Bergman, Dudley DeGroot, George Allen and Joe Gibbs.

Gruden was born March 4, 1967, in Tiffin, Ohio. He and his wife, Sherry, have three sons — J.J., Joey and Jack — and a grandson, Trey.