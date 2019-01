Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Shanda Yakich, a certified personal trainer and Results Coach with LadyBoss (LadyBoss.com/coastlive), is a full-time mom here in Coastal Virginia. Shanda shows us some tips for busy parents to stay active throughout the day with a spare 10-15 minutes at a time.

Get some ideas for healthy shakes that Shanda was talking about at LadyBoss.com/shakebook.