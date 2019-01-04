× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain again… Another round of rain will build in today as an area of low pressure moves across the Southeast. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 40s. A few isolated showers are possible this morning but rain chances will increase by midday. Expect scattered showers this afternoon, becoming more widespread by this evening. Heavy downpours and a stray thunderstorm are possible. Highs will return to the low 50s today, a few degrees above normal.

Widespread rain will continue tonight with heavy downpours and possible storms. Many areas will see 0.5” to 1” of rainfall in the next 24 hours. Temperatures tonight will only fall into the upper 40s.

Most of the rain will move out early Saturday morning, before sunrise. A few leftover scattered showers and mix of clouds will linger through midday. Highs will warm to near 60 on Saturday but it will be windy. Expect a SW to NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! We will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 and light winds. Temperatures will bounce between the 50s and 60s for the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds and lower rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (90%). Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Showers (30%), Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: SW/NW 10-20

