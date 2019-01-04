‘Daredevil’ was Virginia’s favorite Netflix show in 2018, report says

VIRGINIA — If you are a fan of the show ‘Daredevil’, then you join many Virginians who are.

According to HighSpeedInternet.com, the three-season show is the most popular Netflix show in the Commonwealth and is also a favorite of Tennessee, Florida, New York and South Dakota.

North Carolina’s favorite was ’13 Reasons Why’ and Washington D.C. had a surprising 16-way tie between a variety of Netflix shows.

’13 Reasons Why’ was the Netflix show that gain the most states with seven choosing it as their favorite. The Netflix show ‘The End of the World’ finished in second with six states.

In 2017, ‘Narcos’ was ranked Virginia’s most popular show.

