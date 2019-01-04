HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ali from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) shares news about John Obsorne's dog, Blake Shelton's big surprise for a fan and Dwight Yoakam's unlikely collaboration with Post Malone.
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Ali from Eagle 97 with the latest country music news on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Country music news from Ali at 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live
-
-
Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Redskins visit Eagles in massive Monday night matchup
-
Virginia Beach Animal Control rescues entangled bald eagles