Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live

Posted 2:08 pm, January 4, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ali from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) shares news about John Obsorne's dog, Blake Shelton's big surprise for a fan and Dwight Yoakam's unlikely collaboration with Post Malone.