CHARMED, Sunday 1/6 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Kappa Spirit” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

IT’S NOT ALL IN THE PAST — With Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) trying to make up with Lucy (guest star Natalie Hall), she realizes that there is a new Kappa member she isn’t familiar with and enlists Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) help to find out what is going on. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is concerned about what she saw on Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain) and invites herself to his birthday party to investigate. Meanwhile, Macy is told a cryptic message about her past that she decides to share with her sisters, but her sisters have a secret from her. Rupert Evans also stars. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Emmylou Diaz (#106). Original airdate 11/18/2018.