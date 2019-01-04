Bertie County man arrested after drugs, stolen firearm recovered

BERTIE Co., N.C. – The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a man in late December after executing a search warrant on his home.

According to Sheriff John Holley, the Down East Drug Task Force and Sgt. Martin Phelps searched a home on Chestnut Street in Aulander. During the search, a stolen firearm, marijuana, and ecstasy pills were found.

Tony Lemot Harrell was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule VI drugs, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I drugs, possession of a stolen firearm and maintaining a dwelling.

Harrell’s bond was set at $16,000, and his first court appearance was Wednesday.

Gregory Harrell was also arrested at the residence, on an order for arrest.