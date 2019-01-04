ALL AMERICAN back to back episodes, Wednesday starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“California Love” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

CHANGE IS COMING – At an explosive homecoming dance, friendships in both Crenshaw and Beverly will be put to the test when decisions made by Spencer (Daniel Ezra) trigger an avalanche that drastically changes the course of several lives. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) finds himself forced to spend some quality time with Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and defend his decision to marry outside of the culture. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) realizes that getting Shawn out of gang life may come at a steep price for her. Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Nkechi Carroll and Michael Bhim and was directed by Dawn Wilkinson (#107). Original airdate 12/5/2018.

“Homecoming” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

FINDING YOUR PLACE – Beverly has their big Homecoming game and the pressure is on. Post-dance, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling the weight of the effects of his arrival at Beverly… as well as his departure from Crenshaw… and tries to set things right. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) tries to bring together his team for a win that will send them to the district play-offs for the first time since he became head coach… But Billy discovers doing what’s right and winning aren’t always the same thing. Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by April Blair and was directed by Rob Hardy (#108). Original airdate 12/12/2018.