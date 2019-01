Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local construction related driving jobs are not always seasonally dependent on sunny and warm days. Travis Menefee talks about how a truck driving job at ATCO Hauling can work in the winter, as well.

ATCO is a local company that offers professional hauling services for construction companies, independent contractors, landscapers, and anyone needing material hauled from one place to another.

