With the shot “Herd” ’round Monarch nation, Marshall stuns ODU in final seconds

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (10-and-4, 0-and-1 C-USA) had its eight-game win-streak snapped on a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation to the defending C-USA champs Marshall (8-6, 1-0 C-USA), as the Herd claimed a 70-67 victory at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on Thursday night. The game experienced a total of 17 lead changes and 12 ties.

Old Dominion erased a six-point deficit early in the second half to tie the contest at 53-53 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Five straight points from Ahmad Caver tied the contest at 63-63 at the 5:25 mark of the second half. The two team traded buckets tying the game with 23 seconds to play. It was then that Jarrod West connected on the game-winning three-pointer with 1.9 second left, ultimately sealing the deal on the Marshall’s win in Norfolk.

“This was a disappointing result tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We didn’t play bad, we didn’t play great, but we did not play well enough to beat a Marshall team that played as well as I have seen this season.”

B.J. Stith led all scorers with 27 points (3-6 3PT, 6-6 FG) to go along with four rebounds. Caver followed with 12 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Old Dominion out-rebounded Marshall 35-25 for the contest. The game was tied for 8:20.

In a first half that the Monarchs led by as many as seven, it was Marshall who claimed at four-point lead, 36-32, at halftime. Stith led all scorers in the opening 20 minutes with 11.

Old Dominion will return to the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m., when the Monarchs host Western Kentucky. Saturday night’s game will stream exclusively on Stadium’s Facebook page. The Hilltoppers were picked first in the Conference USA Preseason Poll.