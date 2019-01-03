Virginia Beach woman charged with DWI, maiming after passenger injured in crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman was arrested after a crash that left a passenger injured Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:36 p.m., Newport News Police were dispatched to the intersection of Harpersville Road and Hampton Roads Center Parkway for a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle, a 2017 Ford Focus, had gone off the road and flipped several times.

The vehicle’s passenger, a 28-year-old Chesapeake woman, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered injuries to her leg and neck.

The vehicle’s driver, 24-year-old Shecoria Billups, took a sobriety test and was subsequently arrested. She was charged with DWI and maiming another person while DWI.