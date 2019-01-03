× Virginia Beach apartment struck by stray bullet as family sits just inches away

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach family is counting their blessing after a stray bullet struck their home.

According to Beach Police, it happened in the 5800 block of Waxham Court last night.

Lesly Paco said her family was in the living room when the bullet pierced their patio screen and window.

She told us glass fell her on and that’s when she realized what happened.

She said the family dropped to the ground for about 15 minutes.

Police said dispatch got calls from people saying they heard 3-4 and 5-10 gunshots.

There are no reported injuries or information on what led to the shooting.

Officers said a vague description was given of the suspects and no arrests have been made.