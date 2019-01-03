× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain today and tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy end to the week… We will see widespread rain this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will become more scattered by midday and the early afternoon with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into the low 40s.

A second round of rain will move in on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning with scattered showers moving in tomorrow afternoon. Highs will warm another small step, into the mid 50s on Friday. Rain will become more widespread by Friday night. Areas of heavy rain and stray storms are possible.

Showers will linger into early Saturday morning. Most of the rain should move out by sunrise and clouds will quickly follow. Most of the weekend will be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain (90%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (80%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 3rd

2002 Winter Storm: 7.7″ snow Richmond, 6.6″ snow Norfolk, 3.0″ snow Salisbury

