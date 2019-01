SUFFOLK, Va. — Three dogs died in Suffolk when the house they were in caught on fire.

According to officials, the fire was in the 3100 block of Deer Path Road and units arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. Officials added that the resident of the home was not there when the fire started.

The fire was called under control around 2:30 a.m. and no one was hurt.

The resident that was displaced because of the fire is being helped by family.