‘Puppy Bowl’ to feature 2 Virginia Beach SPCA pups

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Animal Planet’s 15th annual “Puppy Bowl” game will feature some fur-miliar faces.

According to USA Today, Ace and Scooter, two puppies from the Virginia Beach SPCA, will participate in this year’s game, which airs at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday — February 3. Ace and Scooter are both Chihuahua-cocker spaniel mixes.

Smartmouth Brewing in Virginia Beach will hold a “Puppy Bowl Tail-Gate Party” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. when the show airs, featuring Smartmouth beers, games and prizes. The event is free, and dogs are permitted outside on the deck. Donations will be accepted, and will go towards shelter animals at the SPCA.