Preparing for Girl Scout cookie season on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's time for Girl Scout cookie season again! Courtney Herrick and Emily Weaver from the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (www.gsccc.org) share recipes for their favorite sweet treats and discuss the 5th annual Cookie Classic Run to support Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

Tagalongs Shake

Ingredients (Yields 2 servings)

• 1/2 box of Tagalongs Girl Scout Cookies

• 6 cups of vanilla ice cream

• 1 cup of milk

• 1 can of whipped cream

Directions:

Mix cookies, ice cream and milk in blender. Blend until desired thickness. Serve in tall milkshake glass and top with whipped cream and garnish with crumbled cookies.

Do-Si-Dos® Peanut Thai Chicken.

Ingredients

• 8 crushed Do-Si-Dos® Girl Scout Cookies

• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins

• Teriyaki glaze

• 1 box of Pad Thai Noodles

• Thai Peanut Sauce Wood skewers

Directions

Grill chicken tenderloins on wood skewers, brushing occasionally with Teriyaki glaze. Prepare Pad Thai noodles according to directions on box. Serve chicken tenderloins with four crushed Do-Si-Dos® cookies sprinkled on top. Mix remaining Do-Si-Dos® cookie crumbs with peanut sauce. Pour peanut sauce over chicken and noodles, or serve as a side dipping sauce.