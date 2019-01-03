× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Another round of rain and possibly storms

If you didn’t get enough rain on Thursday, we have good news. There is more wet weather on the way for Friday and possibly even Saturday.

A stationary front has set up shop just to our south. A series of low pressure systems are moving along that boundary like it is an interstate highway.

The first low brought our Thursday morning rain. The second will bring us rain and possibly even some thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

The best chance for thunderstorms is along the coast in North Carolina on Friday afternoon and evening. There is a fairly low chance for severe weather. But some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

But what about the weekend? The good news is our rain chances are lower on Saturday. The bad news: we still have a chance for some rain on Saturday. It looks like the bulk of the wet weather will move out before sunrise on Saturday morning. But a few showers could wrap around our area of low pressure as it moves away from us. We are giving it a 25% chance for rain on Saturday. That means 75% of the area will stay dry! And it looks like 100% of the area will be dry on Sunday.

It will be mild this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. But it will be quite windy on Saturday, making Sunday our pick day this weekend.

The coming work week brings us more swings in temperatures from the 60s to the 50s and 40s. Our next Sirius chance for rain comes on Tuesday.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2002 Winter Storm: 7.7″ snow Richmond, 6.6″ snow Norfolk, 3.0″ snow Salisbury

