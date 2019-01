SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – A tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 460 Thursday morning with the truck’s driver still in its cab.

The Ivor Volunteer Fire Department, Ivor Rescue and the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and gained access to the driver, who was not injured. He was removed from the cab with assistance.

An underflow dam was built as a precaution, according to the IVFD.

The cause of the rollover is unknown.