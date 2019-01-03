Man arrested for possession of cocaine after suspiciously walking up to unknown Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is facing charges for drug possession after police saw him walk up to a stranger’s home in Newport News.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Newport News Police Department saw a suspicious person in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. After seeing the officers, the suspect walked to the door of a home and knocked.

The resident of the home answered the door and said they didn’t know the suspect.

Officers then approached the man and smelled marijuana coming from his person.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Travon Mitchell, was detained, and a search revealed suspected cocaine and a concealed firearm.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Drug, Possession of Firearm with Schedule I or II Drug and Concealed Weapon.

