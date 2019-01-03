Local Subway restaurants take part in USO fundraising campaign

NORFOLK, Va. – Over 7,000 Subway restaurants across the United States, including sub shops in Hampton Roads, raised $78,000 for the United Service Organizations (USO) in support of America’s service members and their families.

Subway provided 5,000 meals in the form of Subway gift cards as part of the donation to bring the troops and their families together at local USO Centers across the U.S.

Tony Pannone, an owner of several Subway restaurants in Chesapeake and a retired Navy Lt. Commander, was honored to present $3,000 in Subway gift cards on behalf of the Subway brand to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia for distribution to military personnel.

“For our service men and women, who are away from home during the holidays, the USO plans so many activities that mean a lot,” said Pannone. “We are proud to be part of this effort to support USO’s mission.”

From Aug. 17 through Nov. 1, 2018, guests were encouraged to add a drink to their order at participating Subway shops. The donation was based on contributions from participating Subway markets; drink purchases did not result in a donation to USO. This is an example of how Subway and Coca Cola are serving as a Force Behind the ForcesSM by helping the USO keep service members connected to family, home and country.

“The USO is so appreciative of its partnership with Subway and Coca-Cola and we look forward to supporting our service members, together,” said Karen Licari, chief operating officer of USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia.