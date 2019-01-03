Latest domestic violence charge vs. Reuben Foster dropped, Redskins linebacker remains on Exempt List

TAMPA, Fla. – Linebacker Reuben Foster, claimed by the Redskins days after being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence late last year, has seen the charges dismissed.

In a story first reported by TMZ, a State Attorney in Florida has dismissed the misdemeanor charge against Foster stemming from a Nov. 24 incident with his ex-girlfriend at the 49ers’ team hotel.

According to TMZ, Foster was scheduled to appear at an arraignment in Hillsborough County, Florida Thursday morning. However, the hearing was canceled after the notice of termination of prosecution was filed.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news in a tweet. Foster, who was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list by the NFL within hours of being claimed off waivers by the Redskins in November, is expected to remain on the Exempt List and could likely face a suspension before returning to the field.

The 2017 first round draft pick (31st overall) was cut by the San Francisco 49ers after being arrested at the team hotel on suspicion of domestic violence. His Exempt List designation means Foster may not practice or attend games, but with the club’s permission he may be present at the club’s facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities.

Foster, 24, was arrested after Tampa police officers responded to the Grand Hyatt hotel, according to a release from the city. The former first-round NFL draft pick was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, the release says. Foster’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, was in town to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was charged with felony domestic violence in April for allegedly attacking his girlfriend in February at their home, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured eardrum, the Santa Clara County District Attorney said. The charges were dismissed after the victim recanted her story, although the Santa Clara DA’s office said the evidence demonstrated he “seriously hurt his girlfriend.”

The NFL had suspended him without pay for the first two games of this season in relation to a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense that were resolved earlier this year, the 49ers said in a statement on its website. In his two seasons with San Francisco, Foster played in 16 games and recorded 84 tackles.

In a statement, the Redskins say they “fully understand the severity of the recent allegations” made against the linebacker.

Prior to being selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, he was also sent home early from the combine after getting into a heated discussion with a hospital worker while waiting to get tested. His urine sample also came back as a diluted sample which, according to the NFL’s substance abuse policy, is considered a positive test.

After a rookie season in which he was the highest-graded rookie linebacker according to Pro Football Focus, so far in 2018 – Foster has an overall grade of just 44.3, which ranks 76th out of 85 qualifying linebackers.

Reuben Foster's Domestic Violence Charge Dropped https://t.co/aPEJnxJyk2 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 3, 2019