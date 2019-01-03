Kids ring in the new year before bedtime at Chesapeake GameWorks ‘Ball-oon Drop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Kids party on New Year's Eve, too!

The Chesapeake location of GameWorks, Inc. held its New Year's Eve Family Pre-Party Ball-oon Drop Monday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids age 12 and under and their families ushered in 2019 a little early with a special New Year's Eve countdown involving balloons.

"This is an opportunity for the kids to have a great time as well. Some kids we know obviously aren't going to make it all the way to midnight, so for them to come out, have a good time, feel like they're also included in the event, New Year's is a big time for everybody, so I think that kids would have a blast with it as well."

The event featured character appearances, a kid-friendly buffet and a hot chocolate bar.

