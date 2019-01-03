Getting financially fit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Financial expert Paul Golden (SmartAboutMoney.org) shares some useful tips on how to get debt under control, smart saving strategies and how to understand the values that influence financial decision making.
