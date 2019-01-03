Flu widespread in Virginia, health officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Although The Virginia Department of Health says there have been widespread cases of influenza in the state, a lot of places here in Hampton Roads have yet to see the illness show up in full swing.

However, places like Patient First in Chesapeake say they have noticed an uptick in calls when it comes to upper respiratory issues.

Health experts say when it comes to the flu, there are major symptoms to be on the look out for – especially ones that appear suddenly and severely.

“Headaches, sore throat, congestion, coughing usually appears in 24 hours. They really knock people down. People complain a lot about fatigue," says Dr. Aldo Dumlao MD, Patient First.

Health experts say although vaccination is the number one prevention when it comes to protecting you and your family from the flu, it’s not the only way to stay safe from it.

“If anybody is sick at home, then they have to be isolated. You don’t want these respiratory droplets spreading to anybody else. Hand-washing is key, coughing into your sleeve or coughing into a tissue," says Dr. Dumlao.

The CDC recommends that people get a flu shot before the season actually begins, but if you didn’t fall in that category this year, that’s alright because vaccinations are still being offered right now during the peak of flu season.