Chowan Co. man struck by bullet at New Year’s Eve celebration

CHOWAN Co., N.C. – An Edenton man is recovering after being struck by a bullet during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened around midnight late Monday into early Tuesday. According to police, it took place on Rocky Hock Road in Edenton.

Martin Jose Mejia, 52, was shot after another man fired a .22 caliber three times, initially not in the direction of people.

Mejia, who suffered from a single gunshot wound, had to have emergency surgery. Police say he is now in stable condition.

While police said there was alcohol at the celebration, they do not believe alcohol played a role in the shooting.

No charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation.