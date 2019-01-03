Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

A show where innocent people volunteer for prison on Coast Live

Posted 2:29 pm, January 3, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "60 Days In" is a groundbreaking television series from A&E that follows the lives of seven innocent people who go undercover to see what's happening inside Sheriff Mark Lamb's prison. Sheriff Lamb and show participant, Abner, join us to talk about this unique approach to prison reform.