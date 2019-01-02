Woman arrested for malicious wounding with a vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – On December 20, 2018 at 11:14 p.m., Newport News Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Misty Creek Court in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

Officers found a 35 year old Newport News woman upon arrival who stated she was hit in the leg by a white vehicle.

The victim stated her roommate struck her with a vehicle after an argument between them.

The victim’s mother, a 58 year old Newport News woman, stated she attempted to get her daughter out of the road to avoid being hit, and the offender attempted to strike her.

After further investigation, on December 29, 2018, 21 year old Jaida Everett of the 800 block of Ventnor Drive was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding, Assault, and Failure to Report Accident in reference to this incident.