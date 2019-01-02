× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today with rain ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much cooler and tracking rain… Temperatures will start in the mid 40s this morning, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures near 50, near normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be slim today with a few showers possible for the southern Outer Banks.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with rain building in overnight. We will see a few scattered showers this evening but more rain will move in after midnight. Lows tonight will return to the mid 40s.

We are tracking two different rounds of rain for the end of the week. Round 1 for Thursday morning. Rain will move in late tonight and move out by midday tomorrow. Highs will climb slightly, into the low 50s. Round 2 for Friday. Rain will move in Friday afternoon and move out Saturday morning. Highs will warm another step, into the mid 50s on Friday.

Showers may linger into Saturday morning but rain and clouds should clear by midday. Most of the weekend will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Building In. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Rain (80%), PM Clearing. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 2nd

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2002 Winter Storm: 8-12″ snow Southeast VA, 5-8″ snow Central VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.