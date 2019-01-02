Virginia Beach woman found guilty of threatening to bomb 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 33-year-old woman was found guilty by a judge after pleading no contest in court Wednesday for threatening to bomb 7-Eleven.

Court documents show that back in April 2018, Crystal Mostek walked into a 7-Eleven store in the 2200 block of Pleasure House Road and placed a paper bag on the counter with “Bomb, Call 911” written on it and threatened to blow up the store. officials later determined that it was just a smoke detector inside a bag.

Mostek said she doesn’t remember doing that. And says she was on the wrong medications at the time of the bomb threat. Her attorney also said she hadn’t taken her medications.

Mostek was found competent to stand trial before Wednesday’s plea. She will be in court on March 20 for sentencing.

