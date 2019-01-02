Virginia Beach restaurant raising its structure to prevent future flood damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Bubba’s Seafood Restaurant on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach is starting off the New Year with a new look. The restaurant is raising its building to prevent future flood damage.

Construction on the restaurant began Wednesday. According to restaurant staff, the business will be closed during the construction, which is expected to last between three and five weeks.

Once construction is complete, the building will sit five feet taller than it currently does.

“We are pretty much preventing the water from taking our restaurant away,” explained operations manager Andrew Mitchell. “Preserving it is our goal because the water is definitely rising everywhere.”

During hurricane season and sometimes during high tide, water from the Lynnhaven inlet overflows onto the back deck of the restaurant. The high water causes the restaurant to close its back eating section and in severe cases, the entire restaurant. With the new construction, the restaurant will be able to remain open and dry.

“People won’t have to worry about people coming in and having to worry about getting their feet wet,” joked Mitchell.

Once the construction is complete, the restaurant will reopen.

“Not going to change anything with the restaurant; just going to have a better view and be out of the water.”