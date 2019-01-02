× Virginia Beach Police investigate shooting at Ocean Beach Club Resort

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gunshots rang out early New Year’s morning at the Ocean Beach Club in Virginia Beach.

Police said dispatch got a report of gunshots being heard Tuesday at 1:59 a.m.

Their investigation revealed two groups of people were arguing when an unknown man brandished a gun and fired several rounds.

As a result, everyone cleared the scene and the alleged shooter was not found, according to police.

Someone living across the street at Mayflower Apartment Homes told News 3 “she went to the window and saw people screaming and running out of the Ocean Beach Club. She dialed 911 and was on phone until police arrived.”

She said some of the bullets struck their building.

The woman said she heard at least five gunshots and saw several people running and screaming out of the hotel.

No one was injured.