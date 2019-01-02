Two displaced after Virginia Beach house fire likely caused by electrical problem, fire officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An early afternoon fire forced two people out of their home in the 800 block of Little John Court Wednesday.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities with the Virginia Beach Fire Department say it is believed to be accidental. They say it was most likely caused by an electrical problem.

The department is reminding people to be very careful when using extension cords inside the home. Officials are advising residents to never run any electrical cord under carpets or place heavy objects on top of power cords.

If you are using electrical space heaters, officials say to never use an extension cord. Electric space heaters require a lot of current, and most consumer-grade extension cords are unable to handle the excess power. As a result, it will catch on fire due to resistance heating.

Instead, the VBFD says space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall outlet.

