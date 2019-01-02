THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME HONORS, Friday 1/4 at 9pm on WGNT 27

ONE HOUR SPECIAL

(9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DEAN CAIN HOSTS THIS HOLLYWOOD CELEBRATION; A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO MINNIE MOUSE – Hosted by Dean Cain, this special celebrates those who have been honored over the year with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Every year, only a few celebrities are chosen to receive a star on the world-renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame. The special highlights ceremonies for stars such as Jennifer Garner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tracy Morgan, N’Sync, Zoe Saldana, Gillian Anderson, Mary J. Blige, Jack Black, Mark Hamill, Cedric the Entertainer, Simon Cowell, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Eric McCormack, Carrie Underwood and a special presentation to Minnie Mouse by Katy Perry. Original airdate 1/4/2019.